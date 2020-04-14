Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 965,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 248.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.91. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

