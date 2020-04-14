Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGF. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 347,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,017 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 632,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 221,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 46,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

