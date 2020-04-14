Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Lindsay worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 85.52%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

