Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

