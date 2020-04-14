Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 241.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

