Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,516 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $406,121 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNMK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.95. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

