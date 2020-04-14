Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneConnect Financial Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000.

OCFT stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFT. Bank of America began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

