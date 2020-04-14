Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,696 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Northfield Bancorp worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,928.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

