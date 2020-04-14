Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSE CEM opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

