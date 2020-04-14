Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Primo Water worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $544,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

