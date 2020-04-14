Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,014 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,785,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 807,300 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,749,742 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,459 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

