Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,479 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

