Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of National HealthCare worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National HealthCare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 149,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

