Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of QAD worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.60 million, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $230,571,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at $230,527,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti dropped their target price on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

