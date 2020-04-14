Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,899 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 158,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $214.62 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,752.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

