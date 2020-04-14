Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 38,590 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.