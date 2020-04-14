Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 66,080 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Kadmon worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDMN. State Street Corp increased its position in Kadmon by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,225 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kadmon by 1,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 256,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

In other Kadmon news, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.