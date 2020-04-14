Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 81,523 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Blucora worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Blucora Inc has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

