Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,586 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,586 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 682.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. J Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

