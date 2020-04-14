Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Stratasys worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 201,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $903.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

