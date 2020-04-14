Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.21. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 628,896 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $677,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 703,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,375,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total transaction of $1,767,791.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 703,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,368,721.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,634 shares of company stock worth $4,726,649.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMZ. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

