Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.19. Grange Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,856,243 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.22. The company has a market cap of $243.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.13.

Get Grange Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Grange Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Grange Resources (ASX:GRR)

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.