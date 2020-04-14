Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE GPMT opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

