Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.17

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as low as $10.55. Gray Television shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

GTN.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.