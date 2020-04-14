Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,675 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,385.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

