Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE:GBX opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $607.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

