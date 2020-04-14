Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GNLN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of GNLN opened at $1.74 on Monday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 66.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 208,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Greenlane by 9,420.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 676,659 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.