GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

