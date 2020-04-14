Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

GPI stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $974.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

