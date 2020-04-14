GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Underweight

KeyCorp lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of GrubHub from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

GRUB stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.94 and a beta of 1.18. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,414 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 55.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

