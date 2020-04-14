Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

