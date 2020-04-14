Grupo Financiero Galicia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,395% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after acquiring an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

