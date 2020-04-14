Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 46,855 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

