Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,659,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,433,000 after buying an additional 911,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after buying an additional 812,748 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

