Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 119,180 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,180 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

