Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 26,057 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Mdu Resources Group worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.