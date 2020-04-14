Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

