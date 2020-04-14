Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

