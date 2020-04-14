Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

