Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,102 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.