Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,375,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 555,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $79,587 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.