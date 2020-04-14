Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,040,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OMC opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

