Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ONEOK by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,607,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 307,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in ONEOK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

