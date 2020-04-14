Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 12,059 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

AON opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

