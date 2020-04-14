Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,154 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,158,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.46. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

