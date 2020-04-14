Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 22,433 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,433 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 268,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $255,108 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

