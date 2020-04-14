Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.20.

GWRE opened at $84.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -338.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock worth $4,741,796. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 92,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,292,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

