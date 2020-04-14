Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 64.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

TJX stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

