H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 166.80.

HM.B has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 138 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 183.71. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.