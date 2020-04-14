Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Hain Celestial Group worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

